WATCH: Chilling moment fighter jet almost crashes into crowd at air festival in Spain

THIS is the heart-stopping moment a fighter jet almost crashed into a large crowd at a popular air festival in northern Spain.

Video footage shared on social media show the Spanish Air Force EF-18 Hornet jet coming within metres of crashing into spectators in a horrifying near-miss.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered on San Lorenzo beach to watch the display, which formed part of the Gijon Air Festival.

Almost 250,000 aviation enthusiasts head to Asturias to attend the event every year.

But many were left shaking in their boots when the supersonic jet appeared to momentarily lose control.

A puff of black smoke can be seen before the aircraft turns upside down in the air and descends towards the ground.

The pilot then quickly steers the plane upwards and away just metres above the sand and thousands of frightened onlookers.

The dramatic manoeuvre sparked fervent debate online as experts questioned whether the move was intentional or not.

In a statement released on X, the Spanish Air Force sought to clarify the situation.

“As you have seen, one of our F-18 fighters performed an evasive manoeuvre upon detecting a flock of birds in its path,” the tweet said.

“This action is part of the standard protocol to preserve both the pilot’s safety and the public’s security.

“Our aviators are trained to react in milliseconds to any unforeseen event.

“In this case, the pilot acted with exemplary speed and professionalism, avoiding a possible collision without compromising the exhibition.

“Safety is, and will continue to be, our top priority at every air show. Thank you to all attendees for your enthusiasm and trust.

“Let’s keep flying together!”

