Revealed: Spain’s most popular areas for buying and selling a house

MADRID, Valencia, and Zaragoza were the most ‘in demand’ municipalities in Spain for buying and selling properties during the second quarter of 2025.

The supply and demand analysis was carried out based on listings via the real estate portal Idealista.

Provincial capitals continued to dominate the list with eight of the top ten towns and cities coming under that category.

POPULAR MADRID

Once again Madrid topped the standings ahead of Valencia (2) and Zaragoza (3).

The Valencian region town, Torrent came fourth, followed by Santa Cruz de Tenerife (5), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (6), and Barcelona (7).

Sevilla in eight, Gijon(9) and A Coruña(10) rounded off the top ten positions.

Other provincial capitals in the rankings include Santander (12), Vitoria (14), Valladolid (15) and Palma (17).

The remaining capitals up to 30th place are Almeria (22), Tarragona (24), Oviedo (25), Bilbao (26), Alicante (27) and San Sebastian (28).

In total, 18 provincial capitals are among the top 30 positions on the list.

Many municipalities in Barcelona province feature including Santa Coloma de Gramenet (11), Hospitalet de Llobregat (13), Badalona (16), Cornella (18), Sant Cugat del Valles (20) and Vilanova i la Geltru (29).

The top 30 is completed by the Valencian town of Gandia (21), the Sevillian town of Dos Hermanas (23) and the Canary Islands town of San Bartolome de Tirajana (30), on Gran Canaria.

In total, 38 provincial capitals appear on the list, which also includes Malaga (33), Murcia (41), Lleida (42) and Castellon de la Plana (47).

