A 75-YEAR-OLD British pilot has tragically died in a glider accident at the Santa Cilia aerodrome near Jaca in northern Spain.

Much-loved Mike Evans was killed last Friday when his single-seat aircraft crashed while landing at around 3.55pm.

Guardia Civil believe he was unable to brake on time, causing him to collide with nearby trees.

Evans was affectionately known as ‘Little Mike’ and was a popular figure in Santa Cilia, where he had been flying at the aerodrome since it opened in 1998.

Since the tragic accident, tributes from friends have poured in.

“Farewell, Mike. It was a pleasure to have known you,” stated Fly-Pyr, the company overseeing the Santa Cilia aerodrome, in a heartfelt message shared on their social media channels.

Mike Evans, the 75-year-old British pilot who tragically passed away during the landing manoeuvres of his glider. Credit: Fly-Pyr (Facebook).

In the same message from Fly-Pyr, several people who knew him have posted farewell comments.

One wrote: “Dear Mike, 25 years ago you decided that the Santa Cilia aerodrome was the best place to pursue your passion, motorless flight, and to fly over the Pyrenees.

“Over the years, you earned the respect and affection of everyone, not only from the town but also from the places you frequented regularly.

“Many friends feel the profound pain of your departure. Today has been a fateful day, and an unfortunate accident has made your last breath stay with us, and this time, forever. Happy flight, dear friend! We will never forget you, a great, little man. Farewell.”

Another said: “Mike was my family during the years I lived in England. People who had the pleasure of knowing him will know that he had a big heart… Thank you, Mike, for everything…. We will see each other again, in the meantime, fly high!!! RIP.”

According to Luis Ferreira, the aerodrome’s director, Evans, who had retired and learnt to speak Spanish, would spend four to five months each year in Santa Cilia, specifically during March and April and later in July and August.

Image of the glider involved in the accident at the Santa Cilia aerodrome. Guardia Civil

During his visits, he always stayed with a family in a nearby rural tourism establishment.

Before retiring, Evans worked as a cook at a prominent gliding club in South London, believed to be one of the world’s largest.

Despite his age, Evans possessed significant flying experience, and although his friends advised him to reduce his flying activities, his passion for flying remained unwavered.

