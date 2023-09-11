SPAIN and the Balearics have always attracted both British and German tourists.

Yet, issues such as economic conditions, higher prices of holidays, the heat, and destinations in other countries have steered potential holidaymakers away from Spain this year.

Consequently, British and German tourism in Spain is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Through July of this year, Spain managed to attract 47.6 million tourists.

Among them, 10.5 million were Brits, and 6.6 million were Germans.

June 27, 2021, Palma, Baleric Islands, Spain: Palma de Mallorca, UK. (Credit Image: © Marcin Nowak/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire)

In 2019, however, before the pandemic struck, mainland Spain saw a record high of 48.1 million tourists.

Of that number, British and German tourists accounted for 9.8 million and 6 million, respectively.

This case, however, is not the same for the Balearics.

Between 2023 and 2019, the islands saw an increase of around 13,000 Germans and 20,000 Brits.

Although the increase is not big, it is promising in comparison to the mainland.

Aage Dünhaupt, communications director at TUI, says that Balearic hotels are always full in July and August, despite the recession, due to families with children only being able to fly out in these months.