TWO FIREFIGHTERS from Marbella will be travelling to Morocco to assist with rescue efforts after the devastating earthquake that hit the North African country on Friday night.

Sergio Hernandez and Antonio Medina, along with the latter’s dog Rasty, will be making the journey to work as volunteers via the NGO Firefighters for the World.

Medina and Rasty are specialists in rescues, while Hernandez is also an expert in canine rescues in catastrophe zones, according to a report on the website Marbella 24 Horas.

Firefighters from Marbella have previously taken part in humanitarian efforts in places such as war-torn Ukraine and on the Greek island of Lesbos when it was affected by fires.

Antonio Medina and his dog Rasty. Twitter

Writing via social media, Marbella Mayor Angeles Muñoz wrote that the city’s fire service was ‘lucky to count on professionals with the human quality like Antonio Medina and Sergio Hernandez’.

The Moroccan authorities on Monday reported that 2,500 people had died in the natural disaster, and have not ruled out even more victims as work continues to search for people in the rubble left behind by the quake. The country’s Interior Ministry has also reported 2,476 injured.

