31 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Jul, 2025 @ 14:50
···
1 min read

Spanish footballer Alberto Lejarraga makes history with same-sex marriage

by
Instagram

SPANISH footballer Alberto Lejarraga has tied the knot with his long-term partner, actor and musician Rubén Fernandez – becoming the first openly gay active footballer in Spain to marry his same-sex partner.

The 30-year-old Marbella FC goalkeeper, who is currently the country’s only out gay player, said ‘yes’ at a ceremony last month at Hacienda Las Fuentes on the Costa del Sol. Lejarraga shared snaps on Instagram calling the day ‘undoubtedly some of the best moments of our lives’.

In a touching message, the couple thanked friends, family, and fans who sent their well-wishes: “We’re so happy to have experienced such a wonderful day!”

The groomsmen sported bow ties decorated with photos of footballers – a nod to Lejárraga’s career on the pitch.

READ MORE: Goalkeeper of Marbella CF comes out as gay with a photo of himself kissing his boyfriend

Lejarraga came out publicly in 2023, aged 28, posting a photo of himself and Fernandez kissing alongside celebrations for his team’s promotion to Spain’s fourth-tier league. “Thank you for always being by my side, through the good and the bad,” he wrote. “Now it’s our turn to live it up.”

The couple are currently honeymooning in Japan, keeping fans updated with joyful snaps from their trip.

Despite these milestones, openly gay men in football remain rare – with only six professional male players worldwide publicly out. Homophobia is still a big problem in the sport.

In Spain, Referee Jesus Tomillero from La Línea de la Concepción has also come out as gay.

However, Tomillero faced a severe backlash and abuse for his bravery, including death threats on social media. 

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Malaga ICU pushed to breaking point amid critical nurse shortage, unions warn

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop