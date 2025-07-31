Spanish footballer Alberto Lejarraga makes history with same-sex marriage

SPANISH footballer Alberto Lejarraga has tied the knot with his long-term partner, actor and musician Rubén Fernandez – becoming the first openly gay active footballer in Spain to marry his same-sex partner.

The 30-year-old Marbella FC goalkeeper, who is currently the country’s only out gay player, said ‘yes’ at a ceremony last month at Hacienda Las Fuentes on the Costa del Sol. Lejarraga shared snaps on Instagram calling the day ‘undoubtedly some of the best moments of our lives’.

In a touching message, the couple thanked friends, family, and fans who sent their well-wishes: “We’re so happy to have experienced such a wonderful day!”

The groomsmen sported bow ties decorated with photos of footballers – a nod to Lejárraga’s career on the pitch.

Lejarraga came out publicly in 2023, aged 28, posting a photo of himself and Fernandez kissing alongside celebrations for his team’s promotion to Spain’s fourth-tier league. “Thank you for always being by my side, through the good and the bad,” he wrote. “Now it’s our turn to live it up.”

The couple are currently honeymooning in Japan, keeping fans updated with joyful snaps from their trip.

Despite these milestones, openly gay men in football remain rare – with only six professional male players worldwide publicly out. Homophobia is still a big problem in the sport.

In Spain, Referee Jesus Tomillero from La Línea de la Concepción has also come out as gay.

However, Tomillero faced a severe backlash and abuse for his bravery, including death threats on social media.

