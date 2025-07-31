Foreign tourist, 67, dies while kayaking to spectacular waterfall on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A 67-YEAR-OLD man died on Wednesday afternoon at Burriana Beach in Nerja while kayaking to the waterfall, Cascada Grande de Maro.

The tragic incident occurred after the man fainted during a canoeing trip with his wife near La Caleta de Maro beach around 4.30pm while extremely close to the freshwater cascade.

Despite the couple renting the boats themselves and without an official guide, a professional, managing another group, was the first to jump into the water to rescue him.

Three rescue boats, both from the boat rental company and the Nerja City Council’s lifeguard and rescue team, were deployed to the area where the unconscious man was located and evacuated him to Burriana Beach.

The emergency services, including the local police, the Guarda Civil and the emergency medical services, received a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest.

Despite the professionals’ efforts to revive him by performing CPR, the tourist died on the beach.

The kayak rental company, who have worked in the area for over twenty years, told SUR this is the first time anything like this has happened and have extended their deepest condolences to the man’s family.

When renting their equipment, users sign a declaration stating they have no health-related issues that would risk their wellbeing whilst carrying out this type of activity.

