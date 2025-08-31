French fugitive who threw Molotov cocktail-style devices at tourists is arrested on Costa Blanca

A MAN who fled French justice after being given a life sentence for homicide, arson, blackmail and extortion has been arrested in Alicante.

Policia Nacional officers detained the 27-year-old fugitive when he was consuming drugs in the street with others.

A database check revealed that he was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition (EAW) issued by French authorities.

His offences had been committed in Paris a year ago.

According to the European Arrest Warrant, the man was part of an organised group-

Along with two others, he caused injuries to a group of tourists in the French capital by throwing incendiary devices at them that were similar to Molotov cocktails.

As a result of cooperation from their French counterparts, the man was detained and handed over to the National Court.

They will now process France’s extradition request.

