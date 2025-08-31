31 Aug, 2025
31 Aug, 2025 @ 07:00
··
1 min read

French fugitive who threw Molotov cocktail-style devices at tourists is arrested on Costa Blanca

by
A MAN who fled French justice after being given a life sentence for homicide, arson, blackmail and extortion has been arrested in Alicante.

Policia Nacional officers detained the 27-year-old fugitive when he was consuming drugs in the street with others.

A database check revealed that he was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition (EAW) issued by French authorities.

His offences had been committed in Paris a year ago.

According to the European Arrest Warrant, the man was part of an organised group-

Along with two others, he caused injuries to a group of tourists in the French capital by throwing incendiary devices at them that were similar to Molotov cocktails.

As a result of cooperation from their French counterparts, the man was detained and handed over to the National Court.

They will now process France’s extradition request.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

