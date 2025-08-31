Antonio Banderas to star in British romantic comedy alongside Spanish actress Ursula Corbero

ANTONIO Banderas, one of Spain’s most celebrated actors, is set to play a father navigating his relationships following his divorce in Rose’s Baby, a romantic dramedy film.

The Malaga-born Banderas has taken on the role of Alvaro, a father who is navigating the complexities of his relationship with his ex-wife Saffron for the sake of their daughter Rose.

Ursula Corbero, most known for playing the character of Tokyo in the popular Spanish series Money Heist, has also joined the Spanish actor in the star-studded production. British actor Richard E. Grant has also joined the cast.

Production details are being kept under close wraps, with not much being known about Corbero’s role as of yet.

Directed by Trudie Styler, who has produced the films Moon and Skin, Rose’s Baby is billed as a romantic dramedy film that explores the grey areas in familial relations following divorce.

The film is currently in production, having begun in London in early August.

