The Olive Press went behind the scenes of an international film shoot which turned a sleepy Costa del Sol town into a cinematic gem

THE quiet mountain village of Gaucin has found itself in the spotlight this summer as it becomes the unlikely setting for an international feature film.

The whitewashed streets of the Andalucian pueblo, known more for its artists and writers than film crews, are now at the heart of Magdalena’s Land – a movie that explores themes of authenticity, transformation, and cultural connection.

The multinational cast and crew from Latvia, Gibraltar, the UK and America have descended to not just shoot a movie, but also bring in elements of the pueblo and its people, weaving themselves into the fabric of the local community.

Magdalena’s Land filmed a dramatic wedding scene in the picturesque Gaucin Castle.

“We all have different accents and I feel this mirrors society and life here in Spain because nowadays families are connected with people from everywhere,” said supporting actress Leilla Satie, praising the diversity on set. “It’s a truly organic real-life story.”

Magdalena’s Land is a story of connection between people, places and the paths they have chosen and with eight Gibraltarian actors and leading Latvian star, Rezija Kalnina, playing Magdalena, the diversity on set is the film’s strength.

Latvian-born director, Uldis Cipsts, 51, in action on set.

“The most interesting part of an international team is that all the nationalities have something different – their own way of acting and speaking and that has brought all the nationalities together,” explained producer Guna Stahovska, 51.

After two months of scouting across Andalucia, Latvian-born director, Uldis Cipsts, 51, found his answer in Gaucin describing it as ‘the true Spain with the best scenery and atmosphere in the world’.

From winding mountain roads to centuries-old homes, the village has provided more than just a backdrop for the film.

Leilla Satie, a Serbian-born supporting actor in the cast.

“Before coming here, everybody said if you shoot in Spain, especially as internationals, the police will come to stop the filming and ask for documents, but this hasn’t been true. Everyone has helped us,” explained Cipsts.

“People even offered to let us shoot in their homes or take their cars! Nowhere else has been as supportive and as easy to make movies.”

The dramatic moment of the scene was a heart attack.

A transformational role

Actress, Kalnina, 54, with over 95 roles to her name and a lifetime of theatre behind her, describes her role as ‘nothing short of authentic’.

She said: “It’s a transformational role – it shows how human beings go through life and how we make decisions.”

The entire cast and crew of the day’s shoot lined up for a group photo

And she told the Olive Press how fond she is of Gaucin. “You don’t have to hurry here. I love the freedom and you really have time to prepare and get ready for the next scene.”

