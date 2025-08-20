IN PICS: Costa del Sol dominates the list of Spain’s top five most expensive homes on the market 

SPAIN’S most eye-watering properties are clustered in just two areas – the Costa del Sol and the Balearics – according to new figures from property portal Idealista.

In fifth place is a villa in La Zagaleta, Benahavis, one of the most exclusive gated communities in Europe. Set on an 8,000 sqm plot, the 2,200 sqm mansion boasts double-height windows and sweeping views of the Mediterranean. The price tag: €30 million.

2,200 sqm mansion in La Zagaleta, Benahavis. Idealista

Just above it is a spectacular property in Santa Eulalia del Rio, Ibiza, complete with a private bay and even its own cave. The villa offers 10 bedrooms and 10 terraces, a paradise on the island’s last private peninsula. It is on sale for €35 million.

A spectacular property in Santa Eulalia del Rio, Ibiza. Idealista

In third is Villa Solitaire in Palma, Mallorca, a futuristic masterpiece by architect Matteo Thun. Inspired by billowing sails, the seven-bedroom home includes two swimming pools, a rooftop jacuzzi and even an outdoor cinema. It can be yours for €39.5 million.

Villa Solitaire in Palma, Mallorca, by architect Matteo Thun. Idealista

Runner-up is La Madrugada, a Hispano-Arabic estate in Estepona surrounded by lush gardens with views of both mountains and sea. The sprawling finca offers 17 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, blending privacy with Costa del Sol glamour. Price: €40 million.

La Madrugada, a Hispano-Arabic estate in Estepona. Idealista

The crown goes to Marbella’s Golden Mile, where Spain’s most expensive property is listed for €50 million. The beachfront villa includes a guesthouse, nine bedrooms, 1,600 sqm of living space and nearly 5,000 sqm of grounds with gardens and a pool.

The most expensive property in Spain is a beachfront villa Marbella’s Golden Mile. Idealista

The ranking underlines how the Costa del Sol and Balearics dominate the luxury market, with seven out of the ten most expensive listings coming from these two regions. For many, they remain the ultimate window-shopping fantasy.

