20 Aug, 2025
20 Aug, 2025 @ 07:00
Foreign visitors flying to Spain rose by 6% during first seven months of 2025

SPAIN welcomed 63.7 million overseas visitors flying into the country between January and July this year.

That’s a 6% rise compared to the same period last year- according to figures from Turespaña released by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism.

In the month of July alone, the number of air passengers arriving from international airports was 11.7 million- up annually by 4.3%.

The United Kingdom led the pack last month with 2.7 million passengers, representing 23.1% of arrivals and a year-on-year increase of 4%.

Germany accounted for 1.6 million travellers, equivalent to 13.4% of the total and down 0.6% on last year.

Italy contributed 9.8% of total passengers in July at 1.1 million, followed by France with 867,965 people.

Trends from further afield saw increases from China, South Korea and Columbia, as well as a recovery in the Japanese market.

Six regions- Madrid, Catalunya, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Andalucia and the Valencian Community – accounted for 97% of all arrivals in July.

All reported increases, with the most notable in the Valencian Community (+8.2%) and lowest in the Balearic Islands (+1.2%).

By airports, Madrid had 2.2 million passengers arriving last month(+2.5%), closely followed by Barcelona with nearly two million international passengers (+4.9%), and Palma, with 1.8 million (+0.8%).

Alicante-Elche airport registered the largest year-on-year increase, with 8.3% more passengers than in July last year.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

