New monthly passenger landmark recorded by busy Costa Blanca airport

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has broken the two million passenger mark for the very first time in a single month.

Airport operator Aena said 2.1 million people used the Costa Blanca facility in July- up 5.9% over 12 months.

International traffic rose by 8.5% with 1,871,785 passengers registered.

ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT CONCOURSE

On the other hand, domestic traffic registered 234,133 passengers, 10.6% less than in July 2024.

The United Kingdom dominated foreign travellers with 688,968 passengers, well over a third of the overseas total.

It is followed by Norway, with 130,818; Germany, with 120,259; the Netherlands, with 116,937; and France, with 100,723.

Alicante-Elche also registered a record monthly figure for flights with 12,829 operations in July, a 5.7% compared to the same month in 2024.

The airport has registered a total of 11,311,482 passengers during the first seven months of the year, which is a 9.5% increase on last year.

A total of 71,240 flights operated between January and July- 9.7% more than in the same period in 2024.

Last year’s passenger record is almost certain to be broken, with just over seven million travellers required to set a new best over the last five months of the year.

The record foreign arrivals also run totally contrary to suggestions that people are somehow shunning Spain because of negative publicity generated by anti-tourism protests.

