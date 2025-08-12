2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Llucmajor – € 335,000

Penthouse for Sale in Llucmajor – Bright, Private, and Peaceful Living We present this charming penthouse located in a quiet community in the village of Llucmajor, just a short walk from the municipal sports center with swimming pools and a gym. An ideal area for those seeking quality of life without giving up nearby services. The property is situated in a peaceful building with only one other flat on the same landing, ensuring privacy and silence. Upon entering, you are welcomed by a spacious and bright living-dining room thanks to its orientation and the absence of tall buildings in front… See full property details

Penthouse

Llucmajor, Majorca

2 beds 1 baths

€ 335,000

