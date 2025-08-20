€10m Costa Blanca villa is region’s most expensive unsold home- after a year on the market

THE most expensive home being marketed on the Costa Blanca- and for that matter the Valencian Community- has still not been sold after a year.

The Idealista real estate portal says the luxury villa plus multiple extras and self-contained apartments with an asking price of just under €10 million was first listed in August 2024.

The property is in Altea which has many up-market homes owned by foreign nationals, including Russians.

It is on a plot of 8,581 m2 in a cul-de-sac that borders a pine forest- a protected natural area where construction is not allowed.

The Idealista listing states: “There are several properties on the plot. The main villa has been built in a classic style and consists of a spacious living room, dining room, separate kitchen, five bedrooms with four bathrooms and dressing room, with terraces and stunning views of the sea, the mountains and the emblematic old town of Altea.”

There is also a ground-floor guest apartment with a separate entrance, which has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

From the villa, you enter through a glazed hall to the right-wing of the property, built in 2009 and in a modern style.

There is a spacious master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two offices that can be converted into additional bedrooms.

Other extras include a cinema room, a wine cellar and another guest apartment with a separate entrance consisting of a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Surrounding the villa is a Mediterranean garden with various types of plants and natural grass, as well as a large swimming pool surrounded by a terrace and a tennis court.

Next to the pool there is another building with a bar, kitchen, living room, bedroom, two bathrooms and a sauna.

The house is equipped with gas underfloor heating, built-in air conditioning and 30KW solar panels to provide electricity and hot water.

In addition, there are covered and uncovered parking spaces for more than 10 cars.

