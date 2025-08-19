Gala success: Up to €100,000 raised for poor kids in Africa at glitzy World Vision bash in Marbella 

A GLAMOROUS charity auction in Marbella has raised over €80,000 for impoverished children in Africa.

The glittering World Vision Gala at Puente Romano Hotel, saw 360 big-hearted expats and regular visitors to the resort shell out the extraordinary total for just nine different lots.

The annual events, now in its 13th year, was hosted by the mayor of Marbella, Maria Angeles Muñoz, and hotel owner Daniel Shamoon.

The gala, sponsored by AnyTech 365, among a string of local companies, was attended by many of the key captains of industry along the coast.

While the majority turned up in suits, jackets were quickly removed, as the steamy August heatwave took hold.

But the temperature really heated up as the main act of the evening N-Trance took everyone back to the 90s with a medley of their famous hits.

A local flamenco group, The Gypsies, had earlier entertained the crowd as they sat down to eat.

The highlight of the night though, was the auction which included a week-long trip to a luxury Caribbean, hotel in Antigua, holidays in the Sierra Nevada and even the brand new five star Nobu hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

There was also jewelry from Kiros in Paris, as well as a stunning blue and white evening dress that reached nearly 4000€.

The successful auction aimed to raise money for a series of sustainable projects in Africa, to battle famine, and create jobs.

Involved with the charity for over a quarter of a century, Shamoon told the audience: “It is a particularly exciting year as we are supporting sustainable agriculture projects in serious drought areas.”

He explained that the FNMR (Farmer managed natural regeneration) method about to be introduced was particularly close to his heart.

Other guests included Danish business dynamo Janus Nielsen of Marbella-based anti-virus tech firm AnyTech 365.

After bidding successfully for two of the lots, he told The Olive Press: “I’ve been supporting this gala and charity for many many years and it’s one of the best organized events of the year in Marbella.

“I love the spirit and camaraderie and it was thrilling to win the holidays in Morocco and Puente Romano.”

Another guest ?Caroline Lips, of Staysure Expat Insurance, said “It was a truly glamorous evening, uniting so many cultures in Marbella for a great cause.”

Mayor Munoz added she ‘honoured’ to support the event and was particularly proud the gala had been held in Marbella for 13 years

“It is great to see how lives can be changed and futures improved, such as the places we saw in Ethiopia and Uganda “

The final total raised is likely to be over €200,000 including all entrance fees, sponsorship and other extras that were paid for on the night.

