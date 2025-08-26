Lorries filled with 120 thousand kilos of tomatoes travel to Valencia for Wednesday’s La Tomatina fight

BUÑOL in Valencia is getting ready to see red once again at the world-famous La Tomatina festival this Wednesday(August 27) with 120,000 kilos of tomatoes being hurled in all directions.

The event always takes place on the last Wednesday of August with a noon start

A firm from Badajoz in the Extremadura region, Alius Trading, has won this year’s contract to supply the tomatoes for just under €55,000.

They will arrive today(Tuesday) and be unloaded in the municipal warehouse.

La Tomatina is celebrating its 80th anniversary- having started in 1945- and was prompted by young people trying to get a better view of a Buñol parade.

As they pushed their way through the by-standers, an unexpected consequence was that one of the parade participants was pushed over and lost his temper.

The jolly crowd did not take things seriously and responded by grabbing tomatoes from a stall and hurling them at him- resulting in what became the first La Tomatina.

Participants are limited to a maximum of 22,000 official ticket holders- due to safety reasons- but around 45,000 spectators are expected.

The fight lasts for an hour before fire trucks arrive to hose down the streets.

