26 Aug, 2025
26 Aug, 2025
Lorries filled with 120 thousand kilos of tomatoes travel to Valencia for Wednesday’s La Tomatina fight

Trucks are filled with 120,000kg of tomatoes ahead of annual La Tomatina festival in Spain’s Valencia

BUÑOL in Valencia is getting ready to see red once again at the world-famous La Tomatina festival this Wednesday(August 27) with 120,000 kilos of tomatoes being hurled in all directions.

The event always takes place on the last Wednesday of August with a noon start

A firm from Badajoz in the Extremadura region, Alius Trading, has won this year’s contract to supply the tomatoes for just under €55,000.

PEAR TOMATOES USED IN LA TOMATINA

They will arrive today(Tuesday) and be unloaded in the municipal warehouse.

La Tomatina is celebrating its 80th anniversary- having started in 1945- and was prompted by young people trying to get a better view of a Buñol parade.

As they pushed their way through the by-standers, an unexpected consequence was that one of the parade participants was pushed over and lost his temper.

The jolly crowd did not take things seriously and responded by grabbing tomatoes from a stall and hurling them at him- resulting in what became the first La Tomatina.

Participants are limited to a maximum of 22,000 official ticket holders- due to safety reasons- but around 45,000 spectators are expected.

The fight lasts for an hour before fire trucks arrive to hose down the streets.

