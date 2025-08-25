Gibraltar faces a hard border with Spain for at least THREE MONTHS as frontier removal date penciled in for 2026

GIBRALTAR is facing the prospect of a hard border with Spain for a number of months while the agreement to remove the border awaits ratification.

Sighs of relief were breathed when a wide-ranging political agreement on the future of the Rock was finally reached in June.

Among many of the complicated issues addressed was the removal of the checks on vehicles and people crossing back and forth between Spain and Gibraltar.

But there will be a lag of several months until the final legal text is ratified and becomes a reality.

A date has now been tentatively set for the border fence to be dismantled – January 2026, according to reports in the Spanish press.

And even this date is optimistic. El Pais reports that the text must first be translated into 23 languages and then approved by the European Parliament, where unexpected obstacles could still arise thanks to MEPs who might be opposed to the deal.

When contacted by the Olive Press, the Gibraltar government said it hasn’t endorsed the timeline but it was ‘working towards achieving the earliest timetable possible.’

Meanwhile, the EU’s new Entry Exist System (EES) digital border control – which will oblige entrants to the bloc to undergo rigorous checks – is due to be rolled out on October 12.

The Olive Press has already seen the infrastructure expansion carried out on the Spanish side of the border, with rows of brand new biometric passport scanners having been recently installed.

The original passport control room has also been significantly amplified, now taking up around three times the space.

It raises the grim spectre that Gibraltar will have to wrestle with the suffocating embrace of a hard border with Spain for an indeterminate number of months.

It will see the 15,000 workers who cross the border each day face huge delays that could temporarily cripple shops and businesses around Gibraltar.

The last time the Rock faced such a scenario, on October 11 when the so-called ‘rogue Spanish police chief’ gave orders to stamp Gibraltar passports, operations at St Bernard’s Hospital had to be postponed because cross-border workers could not make it for their shifts.

When quizzed on whether contingency plans had been made for this eventuality, or if the implementation of the EES might be delayed at the Gibraltar border, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the Olive Press: “We are all ambitious for as early agreement on text and ratification as possible in order to achieve the earliest timetable possible for treaty text agreement, ratification and implementation.”

The mayor of Spanish border town La Linea de la Concepcion said he welcomed the plans to demolish the border fence, but the town ‘needs to be informed transparently.’

Having not been kept informed of the supposed timeline, Juan Franco called on the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to set up an urgent meeting ‘to address a matter of utmost importance that directly affects our municipality.’

