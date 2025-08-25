25 Aug, 2025
25 Aug, 2025 @ 15:45
Woman, 58, stabbed as she fights off teenage robber who followed her home on Spain’s Costa Blanca

TORREVIEJA ARREST

A TEENAGER trailed a woman home from a supermarket before knifing her during a bungled robbery in her Torrevieja doorway.

The victim, 58, resisted the 19-year-old Moroccan man who wanted to steal her phone and a gold chain.

He stabbed her inside the apartment block entrance area on Calle Patricio Zammit- close to the bus station and the Guardia Civil barracks.

The assailant sneaked into the communal hallway via the main door which had not fully closed behind his target.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her abdomen and was admitted to Torrevieja Hospital.

Guardia Civil officers sifted through security camera footage along her route and pulled off good images of the suspect.

He later struck again by yanking off a gold chain from a victim and a special surveillance operation was launched to find him.

The man was spotted and detained in the vicinity of the Paseo Juan Aparicio.

A Torrevieja court ordered to him be jailed ahead of his trial.

