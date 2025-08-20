Estate agents stole €120k from elderly client’s Costa Blanca home while she enjoyed ‘free’ spa holiday

AN ALICANTE real estate agency hatched an elaborate plot to steal €120,000 in cash from a vulnerable elderly client.

Two men- including the agency manager-and a woman have been arrested for burglary by the Policia Nacional.

The nationalities of the detainees has not been revealed- likewise the name of the agency.

READ MORE:

BOGUS BUNDLES

The 85-year-old woman’s home was accessed via a spare key.

Her money, which was split into €200, €100, and €50 notes, was replaced by paper to give the impression that the bundles had been untouched.

Agency staff took advantage of the victim’s situation where she had no family or friends, or any kind of social support.

The woman realised she had been duped and went to the Policia Nacional.

Inquiries revealed that the real estate company had built up a close relationship with her to gain her trust.

Àn employee had previously helped with the purchase and renovation of a property and learned all about her money and had access to her spare house keys.

The worker then passed on this information on to his boss and company manager.

The agency then started to reel in her in by gaining her trust.

Employees set up hairdressing appointments and even accompanied her to social events

All this time they were looking to stage the ultimate coup in making sure she wasn’t around so that they could grab her money.

A two-day stay at a spa outside Alicante was arranged, which gave them plenty of time to execute their plan.

The agency manager was in charge of preparing cut pieces of paper to replace the notes as well as personally executing the robbery.

The mother of the employee who had assisted the victim, issued the spa resort invitation and went with her to ensure she didn’t return home early.

The prime suspect was arrested at an Alicante restaurant as he was about to hand over part of the stolen money.

During the Policia Nacional operation, €26,000 in cash and a high-end mobile phone were seized.

A few hours later, the real estate agency manager was arrested at the company’s headquarters.

The last person detained was located elsewhere in Alicante.

Four searches were carried out- two at private addresses and two at offices of the estate agency.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.