Take a trip to the Malaga Feria: A wild display of dances, drinking, and traditional music

THE famous Malaga Feria takes place for one week every August, filling the city with colour, music and plenty of wine.

The tradition dates back to 1491, when the Catholic Kings reclaimed Malaga from the Moors. It started as a celebration of victory. Now, it has grown into one of Andalucia’s biggest annual parties, where locals and visitors alike enjoy days of food, drink, dancing and music.

Groups of musicians gathered for brief performances in the street

During the daytime, Malaga’s historic centre comes alive. Strolling down Calle Marques de Larios, you can’t miss the sound of guitars and clapping hands echoing between the buildings. Small groups of musicians and performers gather in almost every street, at random times, drawing little crowds cheering them on.

Children in traditional outfits performed a number of dances for the crowd

On the main stage on Larios, children dressed in frilly Andalucian outfits put on dance performances, and later on, older women in brightly coloured pink dresses encourage passers-by to join in with their songs. Every song ends with a chorus of “olé!” from the crowd, and more often than not, someone gets pulled in to dance.

This choir sang traditional flamenco songs, as people in the crowd danced

The Plaza de la Constitucion takes things up a notch, with live music, flamenco artists, and bands playing for the crowds in the city’s main square. San Miguel beer flows by the litre, keeping the crowd refreshed in the August heat. It’s quite common to see groups of friends form little circles with their own dancefloor, balancing beers in hand while attempting sevillanas or clapping along to the rhythm.

Of course, no Feria would be complete without Cartojal, the sweet local wine that only appears during this week of the year. Recognisable by its iconic pink bottles and shot glasses, Cartojal is everywhere during the Feria. Supermarkets have entire dedicated fridges, bins are plastered with its logo, and you can’t miss the iconic pink cups and fans that are given out to passers-by. Some drink it straight in chilled shots, others mix it with tonic over ice, but everyone seems to agree that Feria isn’t Feria without it.

The iconic pink Cartojal shot glass can be seen everywhere across Malaga

For expats and visitors, the Feria is more than just a party, it’s a slice of Andalucian culture at its most vibrant. This one week in particular combines everything that foreigners know and love about “Spanish culture”. For the locals, it’s a week where everyone joins together and basks in the tradition that they’re incredibly proud of. You’re just as likely to see a pensioner dancing in the street as you are a group of teenagers doing shots of Cartojal and singing along to famous flamenco songs they were raised listening to.

By the time the sun sets, Malaga is alive with music, laughter and pink glasses clinking together. For one week every August, the city doesn’t just celebrate history, it lives it, with a smile and a bottle of Cartojal in hand.

