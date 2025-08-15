MALAGA FERIA: Southern Spain’s biggest Summer party kicks off tonight with fireworks, drones and dancing

HOLD onto your sombreros! The famous Malaga Fair, southern Spain’s biggest summer blowout, explodes into life tonight. Even though the full fiesta officially runs from August 16-23, tonight’s (Friday August 15) opening promises enough sparkle, noise and colour to last a lifetime.

Tonight’s line-Up

8pm – Historic Parade: Thousands will line the streets as the parade winds from Plaza de la Merced to Plaza de la Aduana, where the city’s keys will be handed over in a glittering ceremony.



Thousands will line the streets as the parade winds from Plaza de la Merced to Plaza de la Aduana, where the city’s keys will be handed over in a glittering ceremony. 11:50pm – Drone Spectacle: 300 drones take to the sky above La Malagueta and Huelin beaches, creating 3D images visible for half a kilometre. Expect millions of colours and Instagram-worthy moments.



300 drones take to the sky above La Malagueta and Huelin beaches, creating 3D images visible for half a kilometre. Expect millions of colours and Instagram-worthy moments. Midnight – Pyro-Musical Fireworks: Over 6,000 pyrotechnic effects light up the sky, set to hits from Cher, Marisol, Sergio Dalma, Vanesa Martín and Pablo Alborán.



Over 6,000 pyrotechnic effects light up the sky, set to hits from Cher, Marisol, Sergio Dalma, Vanesa Martín and Pablo Alborán. Saturday August 16, 21.30 Avenida de las Malagueñas, Pregon : Malaga author Javier Castillo delivers the official opening speech (pregon), followed by the lighting of the Real fairground.



: Malaga author Javier Castillo delivers the official opening speech (pregon), followed by the lighting of the Real fairground. From then on, the city will shake with flamenco, folk, live music, casetas and fairground rides, keeping revellers partying until the early hours.



The fair attracts around one million visitors and pumps €60 million into the local economy. From midday in the city centre to late-night parties at the fairground, there’s something for everyone – tapas, rides, music and more than a little Spanish flair.

