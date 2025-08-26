26 Aug, 2025
26 Aug, 2025 @ 10:40
·
1 min read

Spain tops yet another global chart – this time for having the highest percentage of bald men in the world

by

SPAIN has emerged as the baldest country on the planet, with nearly one in every two men affected by hair loss.

The MediHair survey found that 44.5% of Spanish men suffer from male pattern baldness, putting them ahead of both their Mediterranean neighbours and northern rivals.

In Italy, the figure was barely lower at 44.3%, while in France it stood at 42.2% – meaning a Frenchman is almost as likely to lose his hair as a Spaniard.

Across the Atlantic, the United States recorded an almost identical rate of 42.7%, giving American men the same odds of going bald as those in Paris or Marseille, and the top five is rounded out by Germany, with 41.51%.

Britain fared only slightly better, with 40.1% of men balding — close to two in five. Ireland came in lower still at 38.7%, while Portugal reported just a third of its men affected.

The contrast across borders is stark. A man in Spain is roughly 10% more likely to be bald than one in Ireland, despite the countries sharing close ties and climate similarities. Compared with Portugal, Spanish men’s odds of losing their hair are more than a third higher.

In North America, a Canadian man (40.9%) has about the same risk as one in Britain, while Mexico (39.8%) falls closer to Irish levels.

Meanwhile, in northern Europe, Switzerland (38.5%) and Belgium (36%) report significantly lower rates than Spain or Italy, despite their proximity. Sweden, at just 35.1%, shows the gap even more clearly — a Spaniard is almost 10% more likely to go bald than a Swede.

Globally, however, Spain’s position stands out most when compared with Asia and Latin America. In Indonesia, barely more than one in four men lose their hair — making a Spaniard almost twice as likely to go bald as his Indonesian counterpart.

Even in Argentina, the baldest country in South America, fewer than three in ten men are affected.

The survey highlights a striking divide: European and North American men lead the world in thinning hair, while their peers in Asia and Latin America retain their locks for longer.

For Spain, it is another global record — topping charts not only for tourism and longevity, but also, it seems, for baldness.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

