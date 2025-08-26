Spanish becomes the most studied language in British schools at GCSE – overtaking French for the first time

MORE than 136,000 students entered Spanish for their GCSE exams this year, according to new figures from the Joint Council of Qualifications.

That puts it just ahead of French, which recorded a little under 133,000 entries.

It is the first time Spanish has officially moved past French, which for decades had been the leading modern language in British schools.

German has continued its decline, falling to just over 33,000 entries.

Teachers and language experts say Spanish’s global reach, spoken widely across Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean, has given it an advantage.

Many pupils also feel it is easier to pick up. One London student explained that Spanish pronunciation made more sense to him than French, and that he saw it as more useful for travel.

The British Council highlighted how cultural influences have boosted the appeal of the language in recent years.

Holidays in Spain and the Canary Islands remain a big draw, while music, films, and US media featuring Spanish have added to the influence too.

Football has boosted its popularity, with the global success of La Liga and stars such as Lionel Messi attracting young fans.

Since 2020, Spanish entries at GCSE have risen by nearly a quarter, while French and German have steadily fallen.

However, education leaders also pointed out a worrying trend. Students from the most advantaged schools are far more likely to take a language than those from less privileged backgrounds, creating a gap in opportunities.

Other languages, though still small in number, are slowly gaining ground. GCSE entries in Arabic, Chinese, Polish and Urdu have all grown for the fifth year in a row.

For exam boards and teachers, Spanish’s success shows that the appetite for learning languages is still there. The challenge now is to spread that enthusiasm more evenly.

