Polish gangster wanted for murder arrested in upmarket Costa del Sol town: Narcos sent drugs between Spain and Krakow

A POLISH fugitive described by Europol as a ‘High Value Target’ has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Benhavis on the Costa del Sol.

He was wanted by Polish authorities for murder and drug trafficking.

A colleague was also arrested on the Costa Blanca in Denia.

The duo masterminded a ‘violent’ criminal organisation based in Krakow that imported drugs from Spain.

Gang members were football hooligans who controlled drug trafficking in the southern Polish city.

The investigations in Poland began in 2016 and six years later, two networks linked to the gang were dismantled,

Operations of more than 140 kilos of cannabis and significant quantities of cocaine were documented, with a black market value of €1.6 million.

The Policia Nacional were told in May that the fugitives were operating an international drug trafficking racket out of Spain.

Marijuana was the main drug exported and the gang coordinated the purchase of narcotics and their transportation and distribution in Poland and other countries.

Polish police said the crew did not hesitate to attack Border Guard agents with the main leader -detained in Benhavis- responsible for causing serious injuries to officers.

He had been on the run for over two years and with the help of their Krakow counterparts, the Policia Nacional swooped on him.

After the arrest, the other leader was caught in Denia, who also had a European Arrest Warrant issued in his name by Polish authorities.

