26 Aug, 2025
26 Aug, 2025 @ 12:39
·····
1 min read

Two men, both 23, appear in court charged with stabbing 21-year-old to death in Malaga in the early hours

by
A police station in Malaga

THE victim, named locally as Angel, was attacked just before 7:40am on the Alameda de Capuchinos, near a post office and a cafe where he often spent time. 

He suffered a deep wound to the abdomen and was rushed to the Regional University Hospital. Unfortunately, he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested the two suspects shortly after the incident and handed the case to the homicide unit.

They are now leading the investigation, and believe the men involved knew each other, with tensions between them before the attack.

Neighbours and friends of Angel have been left in shock. A makeshift altar has been set up at the scene, covered with flowers, candles and photographs, as the community gathers to demand justice.

One witness, Eva, a cafe worker and friend of the victim, recalled how she and others desperately tried to stop the bleeding with belts and paper towels, but the wound was too large. 

She described it as “a very big cut”, suggesting a machete or large blade may have been used, though police have not confirmed the weapon.

The killing has deeply unsettled the Capuchinos neighbourhood, with residents mourning the loss of a young man described as well-known and liked in the area. 

The court will now decide the next steps in the case as the investigation continues.

Tags:

Adam Husicka

Adam is a first-class graduate from the University of Sheffield, having done a year abroad in Madrid. Fluent in four languages, he grew up in the Czech Republic before moving to the UK at a young age. He is particularly passionate about video and TV journalism, having founded and produced his own university TV programme and completed a documentary final project on location in Madrid. Adam has worked across multiple platforms, including magazine journalism, investigative reporting, radio, print, and digital media.

