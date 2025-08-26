26 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Vinaros with garage – € 285,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Vinaros with garage - € 285

This is a magnificent villa for sale in Vinaròs. This is a detached property built on a 554 m² plot, with a total built area of 174 m², distributed over two floors of 87 m² each. The house has been designed to offer spaciousness, comfort, and functionality in a quiet residential setting. The ground floor features two bedrooms, a storage room, and a closed garage with capacity for two vehicles, as well as a spacious storage area, providing a practical solution for daily living. The first floor offers a large, bright living dining room with a fireplace, with direct access to a pleasant… See full property details

Villa

Vinaròs, Castellón

  4 beds

  1 baths

€ 285,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Vinaros with garage - € 285,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A police station in Malaga
Previous Story

Two men, both 23, appear in court charged with stabbing 21-year-old to death in Malaga in the early hours

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop