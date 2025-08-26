4 bedroom Villa for sale in Vinaros with garage – € 285,000

This is a magnificent villa for sale in Vinaròs. This is a detached property built on a 554 m² plot, with a total built area of 174 m², distributed over two floors of 87 m² each. The house has been designed to offer spaciousness, comfort, and functionality in a quiet residential setting. The ground floor features two bedrooms, a storage room, and a closed garage with capacity for two vehicles, as well as a spacious storage area, providing a practical solution for daily living. The first floor offers a large, bright living dining room with a fireplace, with direct access to a pleasant… See full property details

Villa

Vinaròs, Castellón

4 beds 1 baths

€ 285,000

