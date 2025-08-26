WATCH: 150 exotic animals held in ‘private’ zoo are rescued by police in Spain

A PRIVATE zoo with 150 exotic animals has been closed down in the Valencia region.

50 different species- some in danger of extinction- were kept in cages in Nules(Castellon province)

The Guardia Civil are investigating two men aged 30 and 35 for trafficking protected animals and smuggling.

#OperacionesGC | Desmantelado un zoo privado clandestino con más de 150 animales exóticos en Castellón

??Dos personas han sido investigadas por tener esta colección privada de más de 50 especies animales de los cinco continentes en la localidad de Nules.



??Muchos de los… pic.twitter.com/8wI90fuctH August 26, 2025

Officers came across the zoo a few months ago when they spotted an online advert for exotic animals.

Asian otters, meerkats, and kangaroos were some of the species being peddled.

Inquiries also uncovered several videos of a breeder of endangered animals appearing with leopards, owls, and llamas.

The zoo was located in Nules with the Guardia matching up several cages to those which appeared in photos used in the adverts.

Officers searched several plots and warehouses and found that neither of the two men behind the illegal enterprise had a breeder’s permit or a zoo authorisation.

None of the exotic animals were officially registered

Other discoveries included a zebra, toucans, cranes, mongooses, macaws and porcupines.

Two of the three macaws had been reported stolen from a town in Almeria province.

The Guardia Civil removed all of the animals who were said to have a market value in excess of €70,000.

A Nules court will now handle the prosecution of the two men.

