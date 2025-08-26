WATCH: 150 exotic animals held in ‘private’ zoo are rescued by police in Spain

A PRIVATE zoo with 150 exotic animals has been closed down in the Valencia region.
50 different species- some in danger of extinction- were kept in cages in Nules(Castellon province)
The Guardia Civil are investigating two men aged 30 and 35 for trafficking protected animals and smuggling.
READ MORE:
- Want to buy a leopard? Spanish police rescue exotic animals being put up for sale on the black market
- Exotic animal traffickers charged €60k for a panther with Mallorca couple running sales via social media
- Rare tiny turtles recover at Terra Natura Benidorm after being smuggled in from China
Officers came across the zoo a few months ago when they spotted an online advert for exotic animals.
Asian otters, meerkats, and kangaroos were some of the species being peddled.
Inquiries also uncovered several videos of a breeder of endangered animals appearing with leopards, owls, and llamas.
The zoo was located in Nules with the Guardia matching up several cages to those which appeared in photos used in the adverts.
Officers searched several plots and warehouses and found that neither of the two men behind the illegal enterprise had a breeder’s permit or a zoo authorisation.
None of the exotic animals were officially registered
Other discoveries included a zebra, toucans, cranes, mongooses, macaws and porcupines.
Two of the three macaws had been reported stolen from a town in Almeria province.
The Guardia Civil removed all of the animals who were said to have a market value in excess of €70,000.
A Nules court will now handle the prosecution of the two men.
Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.