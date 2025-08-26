26 Aug, 2025
26 Aug, 2025 @ 14:15
British woman, 26, suffers multiple serious injuries after being hit by car in Ibiza

by
NUESTRA SENÓRA DEL ROSARIO POLYCLINIC, IBIZA

A BRITISH woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car when crossing a main highway in Ibiza.

The accident happened shortly before 2am on Tuesday on the EI-600 road connecting Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni.

The 26-year-old woman was crossing the three-lane highway with a man- also aged 26- when they were hit.

CAN MISSES HOSPITAL, IBIZA

The motorist, 24, was in a Toyota Corolla and sustained slight injuries.

Guardia Civil officers carried out a breathalyser test which was negative.

The British woman was admitted to the Polyuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic at 3.43am.

The private hospital in a statement revealed her nationality and the extent of her extensive injuries.

She is being treated in the ICU for a head trauma and a thoracic trauma with rib fractures, in addition to a fracture of the right tibia and fibula, as well as the left fibula.

All that the Guardia Civil have revealed about the other victim is that he is a 26-year-old ‘foreign’ male.

He was taken to the Can Misses Hospital and there is no further information about him, except that he was in a serious condition.

Alex Trelinski

