Spain and Ecuador both seek extradition of Albanian drug lord who owned luxury villas in the Costa del Sol

ECUADOR and Spain are set to engage in a legal contest over the extradition of Dritan Gjika, the alleged leader of an Albanian drug trafficking syndicate, following his recent arrest in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Gjika, known as ‘Tony’, has been a fugitive since 2024, wanted for orchestrating a transnational cocaine smuggling operation from Colombia through Ecuador to Europe.

The arrest, confirmed by Ecuadorian authorities on May 26, 2025, stems from the ‘Pampa’ case, a joint investigation by Ecuador and Spain that uncovered a network responsible for laundering over $30 million through Ecuadorian companies.

READ MORE: Seven people dead as rickety migrant boat with 180 travellers capsizes in Spain’s Canary Islands – Olive Press News Spain

Albanian cocaine kingpin Dritan Gjika, 48, has been arrested in Ecuador for his part in directing the cartel operation to import mountains of cocaine through the Costa del Sol

The syndicate allegedly used legitimate businesses, including banana exporters, to conceal cocaine shipments in fruit containers destined for European ports.

Gjika’s capture has prompted both Ecuador and Spain to initiate extradition proceedings.

READ MORE: ‘Narco traffickers who threaten Spain must be treated the same as ETA terrorists,’ claims Andalucia president – Olive Press News Spain

The decision now rests with the UAE authorities, who will determine which country will first prosecute the suspect.

Given the extensive evidence collected by both nations, the outcome of this extradition battle could significantly impact the broader fight against international drug trafficking networks.