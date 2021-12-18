IT is one of the most popular – and messiest – festivals in Spain.

Each year thousands of people gather in the Valencian town of Buñol to pelt each other with squishy ripe tomatoes staining each other bright red from the fruit’s juices.

But now people can experience the raucous event without getting so much as a spot on their clothes.

Image: Buñol TownHall

The Tomatina Museum in Buñol is using the latest virtual reality technology to allow players to participate in a three-dimensional tomato battle, where the player must throw and dodge virtual tomatoes, immersing themselves in the atmosphere of the event.

Dubbed the La Tomatina VR Experience it was first tried out in August, after the real celebration was suspended for the second year due to pandemic, but it has now found a more permanent slot.

