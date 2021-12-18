3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Moraira with pool - € 160,000

Apartment Moraira, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 160,000

Cosy apartment for sale in Villotel, Moraira. The main feature of this apartment is the 17m2 big private terrace from where you overoolk the communal pool and enjoy the lovely sunsets. It is accessed via the open plan lounge/diner with open plan kitchen. Down the corridor we find two double bedrooms with built in wardrobes, a small single bedroom and the shower room with the washing machine. It benefits from a new air condition unit in the lounge and solide French doors leading onto the terrace. There is an allocated parking space, access to the big community pool and a tennis court.