30 Aug, 2025
30 Aug, 2025 @ 16:00
Michelin loves Malaga: Two new restaurants make the hot list

Sarmiento Brasa Andaluza. Credit: Turismo Casares

MALAGA is cooking up a storm – with two more restaurants making it onto Michelin’s prestigious ‘recommended’ list.

The latest update from the food bible has put the spotlight on Sarmiento Brasa Andaluza in Casares and Promesa in Malaga city – both tipped as future contenders for a coveted star.

It’s a big win for the province, coming just weeks after Base9 and El Chiringuito joined the ranks.
Run by brothers Juan Diego and Miguel Sarmiento, Sarmiento Brasa Andaluza sits high above Casares with jaw-dropping views of one of Malaga’s prettiest white villages.

The Michelin inspectors were wowed by its ‘identity-driven’ menu, with a fiery focus on grilled meats – think melt-in-the-mouth Malaga kid goat, mature cuts, plus their legendary croquettes.

Add artichokes, wild mushrooms, farm-fresh eggs and a serious wine list, and it’s clear why Sarmiento is now on Michelin’s radar.

Down in the capital, Promesa has been winning over diners from its base beside the MS Maestranza hotel.

Helmed by chef Julio Zambrana – already crowned Malaga’s best by the local Gastronomy Academy – the restaurant mixes tradition with a modern twist.

Expect tapas-style tasting with a seasonal edge: a reinvented Ensalada Malagueña, wild sea bass in miso gazpachuelo.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

