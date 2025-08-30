Michelin loves Malaga: Two new restaurants make the hot list

MALAGA is cooking up a storm – with two more restaurants making it onto Michelin’s prestigious ‘recommended’ list.

The latest update from the food bible has put the spotlight on Sarmiento Brasa Andaluza in Casares and Promesa in Malaga city – both tipped as future contenders for a coveted star.

It’s a big win for the province, coming just weeks after Base9 and El Chiringuito joined the ranks.

Run by brothers Juan Diego and Miguel Sarmiento, Sarmiento Brasa Andaluza sits high above Casares with jaw-dropping views of one of Malaga’s prettiest white villages.

The Michelin inspectors were wowed by its ‘identity-driven’ menu, with a fiery focus on grilled meats – think melt-in-the-mouth Malaga kid goat, mature cuts, plus their legendary croquettes.

READ MORE:

Add artichokes, wild mushrooms, farm-fresh eggs and a serious wine list, and it’s clear why Sarmiento is now on Michelin’s radar.

Down in the capital, Promesa has been winning over diners from its base beside the MS Maestranza hotel.

Helmed by chef Julio Zambrana – already crowned Malaga’s best by the local Gastronomy Academy – the restaurant mixes tradition with a modern twist.

Expect tapas-style tasting with a seasonal edge: a reinvented Ensalada Malagueña, wild sea bass in miso gazpachuelo.

Click here to read more Food & Drink News from The Olive Press.