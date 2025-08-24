Eat like a king for less than a night in the pub in the UK. 5 Michelin starred restaurants in Spain that do not break the bank

THINK Michelin stars mean bankers, billionaires and blow-outs?

Think again. Spain is quietly serving up Michelin magic for less than the cost of a West End dinner date. With tasting menus starting below €50, you can eat like a king without selling a kidney.

From Galicia’s windswept coast to Madrid’s dusty outskirts, a handful of Michelin-starred chefs are proving that fine dining doesn’t have to mean fine spending. Stick to those with ‘just’ one star and you can find some bargains Here is a selection of one-star spots where you can feast without flattening your wallet…

Prodigi – Barcelona

In the heart of the Eixample, chef Jordi Tarre reimagines Catalan classics with flair. The weekday lunch deal is a steal at €38 – four courses that change with the seasons. Expect dishes like smoked sardine with roasted tomato or slow-cooked Iberian pork.

Chiron – Valdemoro (Madrid region)

Run by brothers Ivan and Raul Muñoz just 20km south of Madrid, Chirón gives Castilian-Manchegan cuisine a modern edge. The executive menu at €39 includes breads, oils, appetiser, fish, meat and dessert – all plated like art.

Silabario – Vigo (Galicia)

Perched above the Real Club Celta, Silabario has sweeping harbour views and a menu rooted in Galician produce. The cheapest menu is a relatively modest €40,and you’ll taste the region’s famed seafood, garden-fresh veg and inventive desserts, all crafted by chef Alberto Gonzalez.

Trigo – Valladolid

Wine country dining at its best. Chef Víctor Martín’s €48 tasting menu – aptly named ‘Like at Home’ – features appetisers, two starters, a main and dessert. Bread included.

En la Parra – Salamanca

In the golden-stone old town, chef Rocío Parra and sommelier Alberto Rodríguez champion Iberian pork and seasonal flavours. Their €50 Concepto Charro menu includes five courses plus dessert in an intimate, elegant setting.

Travel tips for Michelin bargain hunters

Book early: These spots fill fast, especially for weekday lunch menus.



These spots fill fast, especially for weekday lunch menus. Time it right: The cheapest menus are usually only available on weekdays, often at lunchtime.



The cheapest menus are usually only available on weekdays, often at lunchtime. Mind the extras: Drinks, bread, and service charges can quickly add to the bill – check what’s included before you sit down.



Drinks, bread, and service charges can quickly add to the bill – check what’s included before you sit down. Call ahead: Menus change seasonally and some restaurants close for local holidays, so double-check availability.



Spain proves you don’t need deep pockets to eat like a king. From Galician harbours to Salamanca’s golden streets, these Michelin-starred meals deliver luxury for under €50–€50. All you need is a reservation… and a healthy appetite.

