24 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Aug, 2025 @ 16:30
···
1 min read

Eat like a king for less than a night in the pub in the UK. 5 Michelin starred restaurants in Spain that do not break the bank

by

THINK Michelin stars mean bankers, billionaires and blow-outs?

Think again. Spain is quietly serving up Michelin magic for less than the cost of a West End dinner date. With tasting menus starting below €50, you can eat like a king without selling a kidney.

From Galicia’s windswept coast to Madrid’s dusty outskirts, a handful of Michelin-starred chefs are proving that fine dining doesn’t have to mean fine spending. Stick to those with ‘just’ one star and you can find some bargains Here is a selection of one-star spots where you can feast without flattening your wallet…

Prodigi – Barcelona
In the heart of the Eixample, chef Jordi Tarre reimagines Catalan classics with flair. The weekday lunch deal is a steal at €38 – four courses that change with the seasons. Expect dishes like smoked sardine with roasted tomato or slow-cooked Iberian pork.

Chiron – Valdemoro (Madrid region)
Run by brothers Ivan and Raul Muñoz just 20km south of Madrid, Chirón gives Castilian-Manchegan cuisine a modern edge. The executive menu at €39 includes breads, oils, appetiser, fish, meat and dessert – all plated like art.

Silabario – Vigo (Galicia)
Perched above the Real Club Celta, Silabario has sweeping harbour views and a menu rooted in Galician produce. The cheapest menu is a relatively modest €40,and  you’ll taste the region’s famed seafood, garden-fresh veg and inventive desserts, all crafted by chef Alberto Gonzalez.

Trigo – Valladolid
Wine country dining at its best. Chef Víctor Martín’s €48 tasting menu – aptly named ‘Like at Home’ – features appetisers, two starters, a main and dessert. Bread included.

En la Parra – Salamanca
In the golden-stone old town, chef Rocío Parra and sommelier Alberto Rodríguez champion Iberian pork and seasonal flavours. Their €50 Concepto Charro menu includes five courses plus dessert in an intimate, elegant setting.

Travel tips for Michelin bargain hunters

  • Book early: These spots fill fast, especially for weekday lunch menus.
  • Time it right: The cheapest menus are usually only available on weekdays, often at lunchtime.
  • Mind the extras: Drinks, bread, and service charges can quickly add to the bill – check what’s included before you sit down.
  • Call ahead: Menus change seasonally and some restaurants close for local holidays, so double-check availability.

Spain proves you don’t need deep pockets to eat like a king. From Galician harbours to Salamanca’s golden streets, these Michelin-starred meals deliver luxury for under €50–€50. All you need is a reservation… and a healthy appetite.

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The matador and the movie king: How Orson Welles swapped Beverly Hills for bullrings – and chose Ronda as his eternal home

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop