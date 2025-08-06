6 Aug, 2025
6 Aug, 2025 @ 07:00
Benidorm welcomes French police officers to help tourists and track down criminals from their country

BENIDORM’S Policia Nacional officers have been joined on their summer tourist beat this August by two of their French counterparts.

They will also work with the city’s Policia Local to boost security efforts during the busiest time of the year as part of the ‘European Police Stations’ exchange project.

Benidorm Citizen Security Councillor, Jesus Carrobles, welcomed the French officers and noted the international exchanges had been happening for 14 years.

FRENCH OFFICERS WITH POLICE CHIEFS & COUNCILLOR CARROBLES(Right)

He added that this service ‘is noticeable in the city and works very well, as it represents a very important reinforcement, especially when it comes to providing data and information on all the French visitors in August.’

He expressed his thanks for ‘the collaboration of these officers’ once again and expressed his confidence that they will ‘greatly help in assisting French citizens spending their holidays in the city and in strengthening safety.”

Benidorm’s Chief Commissioner for the Policia Nacional, Luis Manuel Sanchez,said the city plays a key role within the ‘European Police Stations” initiative due to it being a major tourist destination.

He explained that the French officers are also fluent in Spanish and will join other police reinforcements in the city for ‘Operation Summer’.

ON THE BEAT

“They are here to collaborate, to work, to integrate into our workforce, with the fundamental objective of serving and assisting French nationals, so that they see a familiar police presence that speaks their language and can instill trust,” he added.

They will help in any translation work but will also assist the Policia Nacional in accessing databases to obtain information on French visitors to Benidorm who may be involved in criminality.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.

