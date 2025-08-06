Property boom continues in Spain with highest half-yearly sales figures since 2007

PROPERTY sales in the first-half of 2025 were the highest for a six-month period in Spain since 2007.

The National Institute of Statistics(INE) says that 357,533 properties were sold between January and July of this year- up by almost 20 % on 2024.

It’s the biggest total in 18 years when over 491,000 sales were conducted in the same period ahead of the property bubble bursting.

Figures released by Spain’s notaries last week were very different when they said in May alone, transactions fell by 2% compared to 12 months earlier- the INE said sales rocketed that month by almost 40%.

Higher prices forced by supply and demand issues don’t appear to have put much of a dampener on the real estate market which has benefited from lower interest rates.

77% of homes sold so far in 2025 are second-hand properties as constructors are struggling to keep up with demand.

The INE figures also show that sales in June were buoyant when the market traditionally slows down due to the start of the summer season.

In that month alone, over 59,000 transactions were carried out- a rise of 17.8% on June 2024.

Head of studies at online portal Pisos.com, Ferran Font, said:”These figures indicate this the best June for 18 years.”

“ If we analyse what has happened and will happen over the year, we think we will be close to 700,000 sales,” he added.

Beñat del Coso, from the Idealista portal said: “The sales highlight the strength of demand and puts into context the big price rises in the market, especially due to scare supplies.”

Despite that, the market has been boosted by a succession of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank which has been reflected by the Euribor index- the interbank exchange rate which is used to calculate mortgage repayments.

The rate ended July at just over 2%- meaning an annual reduction of €1,420 on repayments for a 25-year loan of €150,000 based on the Euribor figure plus 1%.

