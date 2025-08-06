Madrid brings forward second Metro Line 6 closure as works progress ahead of schedule

MADRID’S Metro Line 6 will face more disruption sooner than expected.



The second phase of closures, between Legazpi and Moncloa, will now begin on 6 September 2025, a week earlier than originally planned.

The date was moved forward because work on modernising the line is progressing faster than scheduled, according to El Mundo.

This change comes just as the first phase of works, between Moncloa and Méndez Álvaro, is set to finish earlier than expected too.

During the second phase, Moncloa and Legazpi will continue to operate, but some stations between them will be closed. Free replacement buses will be provided to help passengers move around.

Arganzuela-Planetario station, however, will stay closed until 31 December 2025 due to technical issues.

The modernisation project includes major upgrades to the tracks, platforms and systems on Line 6, the busiest line in Madrid, used by around 400,000 people each day.

As part of the improvements, the regional government is investing over €81 million in eight new trains, which will help prepare the line for automation and improve the overall service in the future.

