Dozens of women tricked into working as prostitutes at brothel in Spanish seaside city

DOZENS of South American women were flown to Spain to take up lucrative jobs but were forced to work as prostitutes in Gandia(Valencia province).

Six men of Bulgarian and Romanian nationalities have been arrested along with a Columbian woman.

38 victims have been identified with six having already testified as protected witnesses.

ONE OF THE ARRESTS

The joint Guardia Civil-Policia Nacional probe started last year after a woman filed a complaint.

Seven raids were carried out at homes, auto repair shops, and an apartment used as a brothel where the victims were exploited.

The gang had already been working on plans for additional brothels in Gandia.

Women mainly from Columbia and Venezuela were recruited through promises of high income work and good living conditions.

A Colombian couple first contacted the women, and the gang leader conducted video calls to ensure they met his ‘requirements’.

SEIZED ITEMS INCLUDING PHONES, CASH, AND DRUGS

They then arranged their plane tickets and taught them how to pretend to be tourists to avoid undue interest at border controls.

Once in Spain, they were taken to the Gandia brothel, where they were forced to work around the clock as prostitutes to pay off their air fares and other expenses made up by the exploiters.

They also had to use cocaine with clients and their services were advertised on sex contact websites.

The gang also trafficked drugs and sold sex performance enhancers.

It laundered its earnings via cryptocurrencies, bank transfers to Bulgaria, and seemingly legitimate businesses such as auto repair shops.

