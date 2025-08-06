Woman imprisoned and sexually assaulted by boyfriend for 12 days at his Valencia home which contained illegal guns

A WOMAN escaped the clutches of her boyfriend who locked her up for 12 days at his Valencia area home.

He also kept a cache of unlicensed guns and bullets plus drugs at the property.

The victim was regularly forced to have sex with the 57-year-old Spaniard during her ordeal with some of the abuse recorded on his phone.

SEIZED SHOTGUN

She was kept under constant control and locked up if he left the property in Lliria.

The woman however managed to get a phone message through to an ex-partner about what was going on.

He went to the Guardia Civil to report what she had messaged and received a second text saying she had escaped after her abuser had fallen asleep.

The victim joined her friend at the Guardia office in Lliria and said there were illegal weapons and narcotics at her boyfriend’s property.

Officers surrounded the home on July 28 as they waited for a court ‘search and enter’ warrant.

The man was then arrested and seizures included two revolvers, a pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and 47 grams of cocaine.

IMPOUNDED GUN & BULLETS

Computer devices with sex recordings of the victim and other women were also removed.

Despite the long list of charges including kidnapping, sexual abuse, domestic violence and the illegal possession of weapons, a Lliria court bailed the man.

A restraining order was also issued to keep him away from the victim.

