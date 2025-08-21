Man arrested 13 months after brutal stabbing of female French motorhome owner in Spain

A MAN has been arrested over the July 2024 killing of a French tourist who was stabbed to death inside her motorhome in Castellon province.

The Guardia Civil along with their French counterparts detained a man in Perpignan on Wednesday.

The investigation by a Vinaros court is being conducted under a secrecy clause.

CRIME SCENE, JULY 2024

Sonia Dzouz, 63, was savagely attacked with a knife on July 18, 2024, while camping on the Cami La Tall- part of the municipality of Alcala de Xivert.

She had been travelling alone across Spain in her motorhome.

Inquiries did initially focus on the now-detained French citizen, who abruptly cut short his stay in Spain and returned to Perpignan.

Joint investigations by the Guardia and French police were able to corroborate ‘the direct connection of the detainee with the events under investigation’, they stated.

The alarm was raised by other campers who spotted the victim’s dogs wandering along the road.

One of them then hid under the motorhome and the other did not stop barking.

The Policia Local were called over concerns that a car could run over the dogs and when they entered the motorhome, they discovered Sonia Dzouz’s body with her throat slit.

Reports at the time suggested that she had been received multiple stab wounds and that the knife used in the attack was found in the home.

Nobody heard any screams despite other vans in park, but there were sightings of an ‘elderly’ man who also appeared in the area at the same time- two days earlier.

He was said to be walking ‘as if he were lost’ and wore a mask and had an oxygen cylinder with him.

