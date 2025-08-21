Poisonous Blue Dragon molluscs force swimming ban along Spain’s Costa Blanca

BATHING has been banned along 11 kilometres of beaches in Guardamar del Segura until further notice due to the appearance of a small mollusc known as the Blue Dragon.

Two specimens of Glaucus Atlanticus were detected at Playa Vivers by lifeguards and the swimming restriction was announced by Guardamar mayor, Luis Saez on Wednesday.

The preventive measure has been taken to guarantee the safety of bathers, as the Blue Dragon is a poisonous species whose bite can cause nausea, vomiting and intense pain.

They are normally present in tropical and subtropical oceans, and are common in the waters of the Canary Islands, where warning alerts are issued to swimmers.

Despite their striking blue and shiny appearance, Guardamar council said they should not be touched under any circumstances, not even with gloves.

Municipal services have activated a special surveillance operation to detect if sea currents have washed more of the molluscs to the coast.

The authority has called on the public to immediately notify lifeguards if they spot any.

If somebody gets stung, then it is recommended to rinse the affected area of the body with salt water before seeking medical help.

The red flags will be raised along the Guardamar coast until the situation improves and the Blue Dragon threat ends.

