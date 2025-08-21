21 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Aug, 2025 @ 11:29
·
1 min read

Poisonous Blue Dragon molluscs force swimming ban along Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Poisonous Blue Dragon molluscs force swimming ban along Spain's Costa Blanca

BATHING has been banned along 11 kilometres of beaches in Guardamar del Segura until further notice due to the appearance of a small mollusc known as the Blue Dragon.

Two specimens of Glaucus Atlanticus were detected at Playa Vivers by lifeguards and the swimming restriction was announced by Guardamar mayor, Luis Saez on Wednesday.

The preventive measure has been taken to guarantee the safety of bathers, as the Blue Dragon is a poisonous species whose bite can cause nausea, vomiting and intense pain.

READ MORE:

They are normally present in tropical and subtropical oceans, and are common in the waters of the Canary Islands, where warning alerts are issued to swimmers.

Despite their striking blue and shiny appearance, Guardamar council said they should not be touched under any circumstances, not even with gloves.

Municipal services have activated a special surveillance operation to detect if sea currents have washed more of the molluscs to the coast.

The authority has called on the public to immediately notify lifeguards if they spot any.

If somebody gets stung, then it is recommended to rinse the affected area of the body with salt water before seeking medical help.

The red flags will be raised along the Guardamar coast until the situation improves and the Blue Dragon threat ends.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Is he your neighbour? Reward for British killer linked to Estepona double murder who could be hiding out on the Costa del Sol

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop