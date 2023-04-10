A number of Glaucus Atlanticus, known as BLUE SEA DRAGONS, have been discovered off the coast of Alicante for the first time in 300 years.

Although the sighting of the species occurred in the summer of 2021, the breakthrough has only just been published by the scientific magazines Mediterranean Marine Science and Quercus.

Blue dragons were found in Alicante 300 years later. Photo by Sylke Rohrlach: Wikimedia Commons



A number of specimens were found at Torrevieja, Orihuela and Guardamar beaches for the first time since 1705.

“This is an extraordinary discovery that adds to the mystery surrounding the presence of this small marine invertebrate on our coasts”, researchers Juan Antonio Pujol, Raquel Lopez and Nicolas Ubero said.

These animals are usually found in warm waters in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans. They feed on jellyfish, including the feared Portuguese man-of-war.

Blue sea dragons feed on jellyfish such as the Portuguese man-of-war. Photo by Biusch: Wikimedia Commons



Due to their diet, their stomachs are filled with the toxins from their prey, meaning that careless people handling the creatures can be stung.