A HIKER had to spend a night on Marbella’s La Concha mountain even after rescuers had found him the previous evening.

The 30-year-old man had called for help at 7.30pm on Saturday after he got lost while trying to descend from the peak that overlooks the Costa del Sol.

Marbella fire service, medics and the Guardia Civil’s GREAS mountain rescue team were scrambled, with the latter spotting the hiker as darkness fell.

Photo by Álex Cámara/NurPhoto via Cordon Press

But they could not reach him due to a deep ravine. They therefore decided that the hikler should stay where he was until a helicopter could rescue him at first light on Sunday.

He was then taken to hospital suffering from symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.

READ MORE: