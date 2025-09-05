REVEALED: The top crime hot spots on Spain’s Costa Blanca in first half of 2025

ALICANTE province’s crime rate has risen by 4.7% during the first six months of 2025- compared to the same period last year.

The figures from the Interior Ministry show there have been significant increases in cybercrimes and rapes.

The Ministry has also published breakdowns for municipalities with populations of 20,000 and over.

TORREVIEJA- HIGHEST CRIME RATIO

As the largest city, Alicante comes top with 13,258 crimes- highlighted by an increase in sex offences and street brawls.

In terms of the ratio of crimes committed per 100 people, Torrevieja leads the list with 5 crimes per 100- totalling 4,819 offences.

Alicante is second with 3.6, closely followed by Calpe on 3.58, Benidorm with 3.35, and Pilar de la Horadada on 3.25.

Both Alicante and Torrevieja have reported double digit percentage increases in crime rates compared to 2024.

Torrevieja has risen by 12.3% with Alicante just 0.1% behind.

Elche as the province’s second biggest city had a relatively low total of 4,915 crimes- an annual rise of just 1.9%.

Meanwhile Petrer had the lowest ratio in the region with 1.3 crimes per 100 residents- 442 offences.

Also with low figures just below 1.9 were Mutxamel, Ibi, Novelda, Alcoy and Villena.

