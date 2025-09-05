Three injured in brawl in Madrid’s Puente de Vallecas

THREE young men have been injured following a brawl on Wednesday in Madrid’s Puente de Vallecas.

The brawl took place in a bar in Avenida Monte Igueldo in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Local police forces are continuing to investigate what happened.

One of the victims was reported to be in a serious condition, having sustained a serious injury to the neck. The incident took place at 6am on Wednesday morning amongst three men. Following the incident, two of the young people were transferred to the Gregorio Maranon hospital, with the third being taken in for questioning by police.

Puente de Vallecas, situated south of the city centre, has seen several recurring and violent incidents related to increasing criminality.

A few hours following the brawl, Madrid’s deputy mayor Inma Sanz (also the representative for the Security and Emergencies of Madrid City Council) called for tougher penalties and laws regarding brawls and violent conflicts.

She highlighted the need for a firm and structural response to this increase in violent episodes, saying “it is not enough to express concern. It is necessary to act and legislate forcefully”.

Sanz also called for more flexible hiring practices with police officers in order to better tackle safety problems, stating that more resources are needed in order to successfully tackle violence amongst youth gangs.

