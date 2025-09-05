4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Riudecanyes with garage – € 570,000

This charming rustic property is located in the municipality of Riudecanyes. The property has 4 hectares of land, providing great privacy. A few meters from the main building is a large warehouse. The house is distributed over three floors and a tower. The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, laundry room, storage room, and direct access to the garage. The first floor houses the living area. A living room with a fireplace, separate kitchen with pantry, and office are located on this floor. A guest bathroom serves this area. The second floor contains the night area. An en-suite bedroom,… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Riudecanyes, Tarragona

4 beds 2 baths

€ 570,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.