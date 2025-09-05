5 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Riudecanyes with garage – € 570,000

by
4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Riudecanyes with garage - € 570

This charming rustic property is located in the municipality of Riudecanyes. The property has 4 hectares of land, providing great privacy. A few meters from the main building is a large warehouse. The house is distributed over three floors and a tower. The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, laundry room, storage room, and direct access to the garage. The first floor houses the living area. A living room with a fireplace, separate kitchen with pantry, and office are located on this floor. A guest bathroom serves this area. The second floor contains the night area. An en-suite bedroom,… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Riudecanyes, Tarragona

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 570,000

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Riudecanyes with garage - € 570,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Three injured in brawl in Madrid’s Puente de Vallecas

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop