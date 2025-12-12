12 Dec, 2025
12 Dec, 2025 @ 11:18
British ‘narco’ fugitive is arrested in Benidorm after getting life prison sentence

POLICIA NACIONAL, BENIDORM

A BRITISH fugitive sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking and weapons offences has been arrested in Benidorm.

The Policia Nacional executed an international arrest warrant on behalf of UK authorities.

Information was received via Interpol that the 35-year-old man was hiding out on the Costa Blanca.

POLICIA NACIONAL STATION, BENIDORM

Investigations confirmed the convicted felon was in Benidorm and he was subsequently detained.

The man has been handed over to the National Court in Madrid to process his extradition.

The Policia Nacional said that he had committed offences in Newcastle upon Tyne back in 2020.

He played a key role in a drug trafficking gang where he organised members to ‘buy large quantities of drugs, supervising transactions, and coordinating the storage and counting of money for narcotic purchases’.

The man worked for the gang boss, giving orders to lower-ranking members.

A police statement said he was also involved in acquiring 34 kilos of cocaine which was distributed to various clients in the north-east of England.

Other functions included the production of cannabis and storing a semi-automatic pistol which was seized from a Newcastle address.

