British fugitive convicted of UK sex crimes is arrested in Costa Blanca expat area

A BRITISH man has been arrested on the southern Costa Blanca for sexual assault offences committed in the UK between 2014 and 2015.

The Policia Nacional said the fugitive had been given a maximum sentence of life imprisonment- presumably after a trial held ‘in absentia’.

The unnamed 41-year-old was detained in the San Fulgencio municipality- home to many tourist and expat-owned properties on the La Marina and El Oasis urbanisations.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL ARREST

Approximately 3,500 of the registered 9,500 residents in San Fulgencio are British nationals.

No further information has been disclosed about the exact nature of the offences or where they took place in the UK.

British authorities issued an international arrest warrant via Interpol last August after getting information that he could be living in Alicante province.

Police tracked him down to the San Fulgencio area where he was arrested on an unspecified date.

As is routine with detentions made via an international warrant, the British national was transferred into the custody of the National Court in Madrid.

They will then process the UK’s application for the man to be extradited.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.