ESTEPONA will plant over 400,000 flowers during a spring-summer campaign to maintain its reputation as the ‘Garden of the Costa del Sol’.

The planting began a few weeks ago and will continue until August across multiple points throughout the town, including main avenues, the seafront, the city entrances, squares in the historic centre, and beyond.

The town is keen to retain its uniform and well-maintained image that has so successfully dazzled outsiders across the entire municipality.

Among the selected species are varieties such as lobelias, calendulas, nemesias, gazanias, pansies and begonias, along with different shrub species that are being incorporated in specific locations such as the Litoral Avenue .

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Calle San Miguel with pink flowers

This initiative is part of the ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’ project, a core feature of the municipality and a consolidated commitment to urban care.

The project aims to ensure that public spaces look their best during peak tourist season through intense colors and striking compositions.

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Plaza de las Flores in Estepona

A key aspect of the campaign is that all plants come from the town’s own municipal nursery, which helps reduce costs while ensuring the quality of the plants, as well as their adaptation to local climatic conditions.

The Deputy Mayor for Services and External Control, Blas Ruzafa, explained that the planting began after the period of heaviest rains, favoring the proper development of the species and guaranteeing their integration into the urban environment.

In parallel, the municipal nursery is also testing new plants to see which grow best in different parts of town.

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Flower beds by the Estepona Orchid House

Currently, Estepona boasts over 800,000 square metres of public green space, representing a 60% increase compared to 2012.

This growth has allowed the municipality to double the national average of green areas per inhabitant, reinforcing its position as a benchmark for sustainability and quality of life.

This commitment of the City Council to provide more green areas to the city and to beautify them every season with thousands of flowers has earned it the top award in five editions of the Andalucía en Flor awards, which are given by the Asociación Multisectorial de la Jardineria Andaluza (AMJA).

In addition, in 2023 it also received the Málaga Viva Award, organized by the Diputación de Málaga, for good municipal practices to promote sustainable and innovative development policies against climate change.

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Calle Aurora in Estepona

The constant renewal of species and the maintenance of landscaped areas remain fundamental pillars for preserving the high aesthetic level of the city and consolidating its garden city model.

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