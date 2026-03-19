A TRAGEDY has occurred in a Malaga town after a worker was crushed to death by a collapsed wall a worker being crushed to death after a wall collapsed.

Another worker, aged 39, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by a medical helicopter.

Firefighters from the local fire department worked together to rescue the worker, who was trapped by his feet with machinery being needed to free him.

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Benarrabá, 29490, Málaga, Spain CC Wikimedia Logopop

After he was helped out from under the wall, he was taken to the Hospital Clinico de Malaga with injuries to both legs.

Officials arrived at the scene after a citizen alerted Andalucia’s emergency 112 line and the Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos (CPB) minutes before 12pm.

The citizen explained that a wall had collapsed on a construction site at the entrance of the village of Benarraba and that at least one worker was trapped underneath.

No other details have yet been released about the work they were doing.

Further investigations into the incident are now being conducted by the Inspeccion de Trabajo and Centro de Prevencion de Riesgos Laborales.

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Emergency services tried to free the injured man. Credit: Wikipedia Lavistadelaex

This is not the first incident of its kind to occur in the Malaga province.

At the end of February, another worker was injured with burns following an explosion in the engine room of a hotel in Torremolinos.

According to fire department sources, the incident occurred in a hot water boiler when one of the steam pipes burst.

A few weeks beforehand another worker was left injured at the Palacia de Ferias in Malaga after falling off his ladder.

He was taken to the hospital after falling approximately five meters.

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